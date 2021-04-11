Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,628.70

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,628.70 ($34.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,985 ($39.00). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,905 ($37.95), with a volume of 26,239 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,628.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,785.91. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

