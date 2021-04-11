Frax (FRAX) Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $116.38 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,502,887 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

