Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $683.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $683.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.80 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,922. Franchise Group has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

