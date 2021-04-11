FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,200.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $542,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 92.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

