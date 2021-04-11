Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,635,982 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

