Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

