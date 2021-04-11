Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $77.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 96,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,314. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

