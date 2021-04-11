Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 379,204 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 497.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $162.30 and a 1 year high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

