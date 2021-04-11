FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 733.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $22.31 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

