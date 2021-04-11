FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $88,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.04 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

