FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $28,000 in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,200 over the last ninety days. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

