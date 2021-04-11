FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.73. 1,219,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,002. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

