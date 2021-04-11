Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Danske cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE FLNG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 709,419 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $12,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

