FLETA Market Capitalization Achieves $21.47 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $21.47 million and $1.81 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,630,724 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

