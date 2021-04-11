Fivebalance Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $193,302.94 and $2,710.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 106.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 780,415,951 coins and its circulating supply is 774,616,350 coins. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

