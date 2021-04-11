FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st.

FirstGroup stock traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 94.60 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,940. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.49.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

