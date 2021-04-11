First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.03

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.03 and traded as high as $54.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 25,802 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

