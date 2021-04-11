First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250,663 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.79. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.