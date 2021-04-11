First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

