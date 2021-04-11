First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

