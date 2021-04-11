First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,038.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,177.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.