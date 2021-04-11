First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 313.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Choice Bancorp Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

