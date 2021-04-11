Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 30,829 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

