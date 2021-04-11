Financial Comparison: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Global Capital Partners alerts:

This table compares Global Capital Partners and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Capital Partners and MarketAxess, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 6 3 0 2.33

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $572.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, indicating that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and MarketAxess’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess $511.35 million 39.72 $204.90 million $5.40 98.99

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.