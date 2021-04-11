FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in FedEx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $286.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

