Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

ABT stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

