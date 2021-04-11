Farmers Trust Co. Sells 410 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

