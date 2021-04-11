Farmers Trust Co. Sells 226 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

