Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $272.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.