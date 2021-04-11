FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 43.4% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

