Family Legacy Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

