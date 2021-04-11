Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

