Family Legacy Inc. Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 40,397 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

