Family Legacy Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

