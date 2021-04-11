Family Legacy Inc. Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

