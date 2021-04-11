Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $363.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

