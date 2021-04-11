Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

