ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $76.61 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

