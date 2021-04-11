ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 104,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

AMPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

