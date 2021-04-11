ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 7,808 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.78 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $911.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.