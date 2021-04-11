ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $195,000 Investment in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $172.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

