ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $202,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.