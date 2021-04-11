ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 106,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 634,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

LX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

