EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXFO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

NASDAQ EXFO opened at $3.90 on Friday. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

