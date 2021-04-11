Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.62.

NYSE ES opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

