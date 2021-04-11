Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

