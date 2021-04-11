Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $662,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.72 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.93.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

