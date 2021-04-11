Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $627,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 189.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,240 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $593,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

