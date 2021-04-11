Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,827 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

