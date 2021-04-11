Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.